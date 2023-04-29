HABÍA visto carteles del festival de música We Are Humans Fest antes del fin de semana pasado pero, lamentablemente, no había tenido la oportunidad de descubrir el talento musical de Huelva. Felizmente la oportunidad surgió ese sábado 22 de abril y me las arreglé para asistir al evento en las Carpas de la Avenida de Andalucía.

Viviendo en el centro de la ciudad, y la Plaza de las Monjas acogiendo tantos eventos locales, suelo tener la suerte de caminar unos minutos para disfrutar de cualquier feria o festival que tenga lugar. Por eso me horroriza encontrarme caminando más de diez minutos por la tarde para llegar al centro de la acción del finde. Sin embargo, algunos amigos me aseguraron que valdría la pena y decidí sacrificarme por la música. Por la noche, me reuní con unos amigos para tomar algo en un bar de camino (para dividir el largo viaje de veinte minutos) y nos dirigimos todos juntos al We Are Humans Fest.

El tema de la noche era Regreso al pasado, y cuando llegamos el evento ya llevaba un tiempo en marcha. Habíamos decidido de antemano que sería un evento breve. Llegaríamos a la respetable hora de las siete de la tarde, tomaríamos un par de copas, escucharíamos algo de música y volveríamos a nuestras respectivas casas lo suficientemente temprano como para dormir bien. Un plan sensato. En cuanto llegamos y vimos el puesto de comida brasileña lleno de empanadas y coxinhas, supe que nuestro noble plan ya se había ido al garete. Comimos, bebimos y escuchamos buena música. La banda superó nuestras expectativas e hizo especialmente felices a un par de amigos estadounidenses tocando algunos clásicos del rock americano. La declaración de que volveríamos a casa a una hora razonable esa noche quedó en el pasado.

El tema Regreso al pasado me hizo pensar en los festivales de música de mi pasado en Irlanda. En mi país de origen, habría algunas diferencias, pensé. Para empezar, no recordaba haber comido tanta comida latinoamericana. También es probable que la gente hubiera bebido más en el festival si se hubiera celebrado en los fríos países de los que procedemos mis amigos y yo. A este respecto, me di cuenta de que no estaría fuera durante la noche en abril si estuviera en Irlanda, donde ese fin de semana la temperatura cayó a 0°. Sin embargo, aparte de la notable ausencia de lluvia, el We Are Humans Fest me recordó lo mismo que vi en los festivales de música de mi pasado, la diversión de que la gente se reúna para disfrutar de la música bajo una carpa. Esa noche, un poco más tarde de lo previsto, mis amigos y yo nos fuimos a casa y sabía que el camino de vuelta no duraría mucho.

English version

I had seen posters for the We Are Humans Fest music festival before last weekend but, regrettably, hadn’t had the chance to check out the musical talent of Huleva. Luckily the opportunity arose that Saturday 22nd of April and I happily arranged to attend the event in Las Carpas, Andalucía avenue.

Living in the city centre, with Plaza de las Monjas hosting so many local events, I am usually lucky to walk mere minutes to enjoy any fair or festival taking place. I am, therefore, horrified to find myself walking more than ten minutes in the evening to arrive at the centre of the weekend’s action. However, assured that it would be worth it by some friends, I decided to make a sacrifice for music. That evening, stopping to meet friends for a drink in a bar on the way (to “break up the journey” of a twenty minute walk), we all made our way together to the We Are Humans Fest.

The theme of the night was Return to the Past and the event was well underway by the time we arrived. We had decided beforehand that it would be a short affair. We would arrive at the respectable hour of 7pm, have a couple of drinks, listen to some music, and return to our respective homes early enough to get a good night's sleep. A sensible plan. Once we arrived and saw the Brazilian food stand full of empanadas and coxinhas, I knew our lofty plan was already on the rocks. We ate, we drank, and we listened to some great music. The band surpassed our expectations, and made a couple of American friends particularly happy by playing some American rock classics. The declaration that we would return home at a reasonable hour that night was left in the past.

The theme of Return to the Past had me remembering the music festivals of my past in Ireland. In my home country, there would be a few differences, I thought. I never could remember eating that much Latin American food, for a start. People also would likely have been drinking more at the festival if it had been held in the cold countries my friends and I hail from. On that point, I realised that I wouldn’t be standing outside all night in April if I was back in Ireland, where the temperature that weekend reached as low as 0°! However, apart from the noticeable lack of rain, the We Are Humans Fest reminded me of the same thing I saw in music festivals of my past, the fun in people gathering together to enjoy music under a tent. A little bit later than predicted that night, my friends and I left for home and I knew the walk back wouldn’t take long.