HACE poco, sentada en la puerta de un bar, me llamó la atención un hombre en la mesa de al lado que ponía música desde su teléfono. Era tan buena que a mis amigos y a mí no nos importó la interrupción. Mientras disfrutamos de una melodía flamenca que reconocimos, oímos un cambio repentino en la música y nos sorprendimos al darnos cuenta de que el hombre estaba poniendo un remix de la canción tradicional con reguetón.

Afortunadamente no hace falta ir muy lejos en Huelva para escuchar música tradicional que no esté relacionada con música pop, pero este suceso me hizo reflexionar sobre la cultura de la música en Andalucía. Todos conocemos la imagen estereotipada de España definida por los toros y el flamenco. Cuando visité España por primera vez y llegué a Galicia, o incluso a Madrid, esta imagen internacional de España no era tan evidente. Por supuesto, en realidad, España es un país muy diverso con una mezcla de culturas. Sin embargo, los turistas que lleguen a Andalucía buscando flamenco no se sentirán decepcionados.

Cuando me mudé a Huelva por primera vez y vi a niños pequeños vestidos de flamencos, o a alguien en un bar con una guitarra tocando canciones que todo el mundo parecía conocer, me recordó en muchos sentidos a mi hogar. En los pubs irlandeses, a menudo alguien saca un violín, un bodhrán (un tipo de tambor tradicional) o incluso una guitarra, y un grupo de músicos toca algo de trad.

Desde que Irlanda se independizó hace poco más de cien años ha aumentado el interés por la cultura irlandesa, como la lengua, el deporte y, quizás, sobre todo, la música. En Andalucía, mientras tanto, la música tradicional sigue viva desde hace muchos años y es bonito ver a tanta gente comprometida con esta cultura y disfrutando de ella. La música es poderosa y emotiva, y ¿a quién no le gusta cantar y bailar?

Algunos tradicionalistas se burlarán de la idea de mezclar la música popular con el flamenco tradicional. Algunos incluso lo llamarían una escandalosa perversión de la música tradicional. No esperaba que el hombre que se sentó junto a nosotros a escuchar flamenco aquel día en el bar pusiera un remix de reguetón, pero pareció disfrutarlo.

Mucha música popular también se comercializa entre los jóvenes, y esto puede exponer a niños y adolescentes a una serie de influencias musicales. No hay duda de que a muchos jóvenes les gusta la música pop, pero también hay muchos jóvenes en Huelva que se interesan con entusiasmo por la música tradicional. Es alentador ver a tanta gente joven disfrutando de la cultura y la música locales y manteniendo tradiciones muy queridas por muchos. Cualquier música que fomente eso seguro que no puede ser tan mala.

English version

Sitting outside a bar recently I was struck by a man at the table beside mine playing music from his phone. It was so good that my friends and I didn’t mind the noise. While enjoying one flamenco tune we recognised, we heard a sudden change in the music and we were surprised to realise the man was playing a remix of the traditional song with reggaeton.

Luckily you don’t need to go far in Huelva to hear traditional music that is not spliced with pop music, but this event made me reflect on the culture of music in Andalucía. We are all familiar with the stereotypical image of Spain defined by bullfighting and flamenco. When I first visited Spain and arrived in Galicia, or even Madrid, this international image of Spain was not so evident. Of course, in reality, Spain is a very diverse country with a mix of cultures. However, tourists arriving in Andalucía looking for flamenco won’t be disappointed.

When I first moved to Huelva and saw young children dressed in sevillana dresses, or someone at a bar with a guitar playing songs that everyone else seemed to know, it reminded me in many ways of home. In Irish pubs, someone often brings out a fiddle, a bodhrán (a type of traditional drum), or even a guitar, and a group of musicians play some trad.

Since Ireland gained independence just over a hundred years ago, there has been a increase in interest in Irish culture such as language, sport, and perhaps most of all, music. In Andalucía meanwhile traditional music has been alive and well for many years and it is a beautiful thing to see so many people engaging with and enjoying this culture. Music is powerful and emotive, and who doesn’t enjoy a little song and dance?

Some traditionalists might scoff at the idea of mixing popular music into traditional flamenco. Some might even call it a scandalous bastardisation of traditional music. I was not expecting the man who sat down beside us listening to flamenco that day at the bar to play a reggaeton remix, but he seemed to enjoy it.

A lot of popular music is also marketed to young people, and this can expose children and teenagers to a range of musical influences. There is no doubt that a lot of young people like pop music, but there are also many young people in Huelva engaging enthusiastically with traditional music. It is heartening to see so many young people enjoying local culture and music and carrying on traditions long held dear to many. Any music that encourages that surely can’t be too bad.