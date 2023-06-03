MAYO ha pasado y mi trabajo enseñando inglés en Huelva ha llegado a su fin. Con todos los finales, sin embargo, surgen nuevos comienzos. Junio ya está aquí y el verano nos llama. Un equipo de fútbol local también está llamado. Me refiero al Recreativo de Huelva, nuestros héroes locales tras la victoria del pasado fin de semana ante el Segovia en los últimos segundos del tiempo extra.

Se respiraba un aire de celebración el día del partido, el domingo 28 de mayo. Todos los colegios de la ciudad tenían libre por la Romería del Rocío y conocía a mucha gente que aprovechaba el puente para viajar. Mis amigos y yo, sin embargo, sólo teníamos un evento en mente: el partido eliminatorio Recre-Segovia. Teníamos muchas esperanzas, pero sabíamos que ese día saltaban al campo dos grandes equipos, mientras nos dirigíamos a nuestros asientos habituales, esta vez con un público más numeroso a nuestro alrededor.

Fue fantástico ver a tantos seguidores animando a nuestro equipo. También hay que felicitar a los segovianos por su deportividad. Su brillante equipo se lo puso difícil al Recre y en el descanso, sin goles en el marcador, nos preguntamos si podríamos llegar al final. La segunda parte del partido nos dio más motivos para ilusionarnos. Un partido sin goles después de noventa minutos nunca había sido tan entretenido y el Recre parecía mejorar a medida que avanzaba el tiempo. Incluso cuando sus principales goleadores fueron sustituidos, lucharon con fuerza.

Cuando el reloj alcanzaba los ciento veinte minutos, contuvimos la respiración, empezando a preguntarnos si un gol en contra nos dejaría fuera, cuando de repente un balón largo dio a Nacho Heras la oportunidad de pasar a Mohamed Mbaye y ¡GOL! Saltamos de nuestros asientos emocionados y el público enloqueció, todo el mundo se abrazaba y animaba. Era el mejor ambiente que habíamos visto en ningún partido y corrimos a las barreras de las tribunas para aplaudir a nuestro equipo. Todo el mundo estaba muy orgulloso y, por supuesto, muy nervioso, porque a medida que terminaba un partido, surgía otro en el horizonte.

A falta de dos partidos contra el Cáceres, todos estaremos muy atentos este domingo y, sea cual sea el resultado después, nos dirigiremos orgullosos por última vez al Nuevo Colombino para el último partido de la temporada. A nivel personal, como mi trabajo termina en Huelva, me alegra terminar mi colaboración en esta columna de Huelva Información como la empecé, contando una historia del Recre y del fútbol. Es tiempo de muchos finales y despedidas, pero al menos sabemos que nos vamos por todo lo alto. Ha sido un año tremendo para apoyar al Decano.

English version: Finals

May has passed us by and my work teaching English in Huelva has come to an end. With all endings, however, new beginnings emerge. June has arrived and summer is calling. A certain local football team is also being called to rise to the occasion. I am referring, of course, to Recreativo de Huelva, our own local heroes after last weekend’s defeat of Segovia in the last seconds of extra time.

There was an air of celebration about the day. I was lucky to have a few days off around match day, Sunday the 28th of May. All schools in the city had time off for Romería del Rocío and I knew many people who were taking advantage of the long weekend to travel. My friends and I, however, had only one event in mind: The Recre-Segovia play-off match. Our hopes were high but we were realistic. We knew there was not one but two great teams stepping out on the pitch that day as we made our way to our usual seats, this time with a bigger crowd surrounding us. It was fantastic to see so many supporters cheering on our team.

The Segovia crowd had to be commended too for their good sportsmanship. Their brilliant team gave Recre a run for their money and at half time with no score on the scoreboard, we were hesitant to suppose that we might really make it to the final. The second half of the match gave us more reason to be excited. A match with no goal after ninety minutes has never been so nail-bitingly entertaining and Recre seemed to get better as time ticked on. Even with their main goal scorers getting substituted off in extra time, they fought on powerfully and impressively.

As the clock reached one hundred and twenty minutes we held our breath, starting to wonder if a goal against would leave us out when suddenly a long ball gave Nacho Heras the chance to pass to Mohamed Mbaye and ¡GOAL!. We leapt from our seats in excitement and the crowd went wild, everyone hugging each other and cheering. It was the best atmosphere of any match we had seen and we ran to the barriers of the stands to applaud our team. Everyone was so proud, and of course, so nervous, because as one game ended, another rose on the horizon. With two matches left against Cáceres, we will all be eagerly watching this Sunday and, no matter the score after that, making our way proudly one last time to Nuevo Colombino for the final match of the season. On a personal level, as my work ends in Huelva, I’m happy to finish my collaboration in this column of Huelva Información as I started it, telling the tale of Recre and football. It is the time for many endings and goodbyes but at least we know we are going out with a bang. It’s been one hell of a year to support Decano.