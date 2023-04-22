EL tiempo. Nos encanta hablar de ello. Es una buena forma de romper el hielo en una conversación. Incluso para una irlandesa como yo, el invierno pasado en Huelva fue frío y, como oí decir a algunos onubenses, inusualmente lluvioso. Al volver a Huelva en año nuevo, después de la Navidad en Irlanda, dormí con dos mantas. Mirando hoy por la ventana (o volviendo a casa del trabajo en jersey al mediodía) cuesta creer que hace poco más de tres meses estuviéramos en pleno invierno. Le costaría imaginar una Huelva fría a un visitante llegando hoy a la ciudad, seguramente buscando refugio del sol, sentado a la sombra bajo un cielo azul brillante. No quedarán rastro de los días lluviosos y las noches frías, pero los recordamos. Por eso hemos recibido la primavera con un suspiro de alivio... por ahora.

He sido debidamente avisada de los días de verano que pueden alcanzar los 40°. En invierno, desestimé los consejos de llevar bufanda y me reí de las preguntas de “¿dónde está tu paraguas?”. “Claro, llueve, pero estoy acostumbrada”, pensaba. Volví a reírme de las reacciones de los alumnos en el colegio cuando les dije que un verano irlandés consiste en un calor de 15 a 20° y sólo lluvia ligera, si tenemos suerte. Con el verano en el horizonte, he empezado a preocuparme por no ser yo quien se ría cuando llegue junio. Como digo, en Irlanda tenemos suerte si pasa una semana sin llover. Si alguna vez has ido a Irlanda en verano, ya sabrás cómo reaccionamos ante un día caluroso. La verdad es que no damos abasto. A 20°, nos vamos a la playa. A 25°, se pueden ver hombres con piel chamuscada andando por las calles sin camiseta. A 30°, las alertas meteorológicas aparecen en las noticias. Los anuncios de servicio público ruegan a la población que se ponga crema solar. E intentamos acordarnos de regar las plantas mientras disfrutamos del sol.

En cierto modo, tenemos suerte. Las frecuentes lluvias hacen que el paisaje irlandés sea bellamente verde. Aunque el cambio climático ha elevado nuestras temperaturas estivales a niveles nunca vistos, no compartimos el miedo de los países más cálidos a los incendios forestales o la sequía, y el clima de Irlanda sigue siendo comparativamente templado. Eso significa que apreciamos más el sol cuando está, y que nadie tiene que ponerse un traje para ir a trabajar con 40° de calor.

Mientras espero con impaciencia la llegada del verano en Huelva, confío en que la próxima vez que veas a un irlandés pálido quemándose en una playa española, en vez de apartar la mirada horrorizado, lo comprendas y quizás le ofrezcas un poco de aftersun. Lo va a necesitar.

Weather: English version

The weather. We love to talk about it. It’s a good ice-breaker in a conversation and an easy topic of small talk. Even for an Irish person like me, this past winter in Huelva was cold and, as I heard some locals say, unusually rainy. Arriving back in Huelva in the new year after Christmas in Ireland, I slept with two blankets. Looking out the window today (or walking home from work in a jumper at lunch time) it’s hard to believe that just over three months ago we were in the middle of winter. A visitor to the city would surely find it hard to imagine a cold Huelva if they arrived today, seeking shelter from the scorching sun, buying a cool drink while sitting in the shade underneath a brilliant blue sky. There would be no trace left of the rainy days and cold nights, but we remember them. That is why we have welcomed spring in with a sigh of relief … for now.

I have been duly warned of the midsummer days that can reach into the 40°s. In winter, I dismissed warnings to wear a scarf and I laughed away questions of “where is your umbrella?” “Sure, it’s rainy but I’m used to it”, I thought. I laughed again at the reactions of the students I teach when I told them that an Irish summer consists of 15-20° heat on a good day and only light rain if we’re lucky. That was then. With summer on the horizon, I have begun to worry that I won’t be the one laughing come June. As I say, in Ireland we’re lucky to have a week without rain. If you have ever visited in the summer, you will already know how we react to a hot day. The truth is, we can’t cope. At 20°, we head to the beach. At 25°, men with skin singed red can be seen walking the streets shirtless. At 30°, weather warnings appear on the news. Public service announcements beg the population to wear suncream. We try to remember to water the plants while we’re busy enjoying the sun.

We’re lucky, in a way. The frequent rain means that Ireland’s landscape is beautifully green. Even with climate change raising our summer temperatures to previously unheard of highs, we do not share hotter countries’ fears of forest fires or drought and Ireland’s climate remains comparatively mild. It means we appreciate the sun more when it’s there, and nobody has to wear a suit to work in 40° heat. While I wait in anticipation of the summer to come in Huelva, I hope that the next time you see a pale Irish person burning on a Spanish beach, you will, rather than turn away in horror, understand, and perhaps offer them some aftersun. They need it.