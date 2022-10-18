CSR is key for the entire process

At Emerita, corporate social responsibility is extremely important, as stated by Joaquin Martín, general manager Emerita Resources España: “it is an essential element for the activities we carry out in the communities where we are located.”

In both Puebla de Guzman and Paymogo, Emerita has designed and launched, simultaneously to its prospection work, an ambitious Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, with six areas of commitment: environment and sustainability, education and training, infrastructure, culture and mining industrial heritage, social groups and sports and healthy lifestyle.

To date, the company has implemented several actions. Among these are sponsorship of the soccer team CD Herrerias in Puebla de Guzman, the cycling team of the same town and the Recreativo de Futbol Playa (Beach Volleyball) team.

Other areas of interest sponsored by Emerita include training courses in drilling and mining safety. Thanks to these courses, its current employees have their initial employment experience with the firm as interns.

The firm also has a commitment with the Puebla de Guzman City Hall to collaborate in an archaeological research project of the ancient fortress in the town, as well as financially supporting local events such as the Livestock Fair or the Romeria de la Peña pilgrimage. According to Martin, being that mining is an activity necessarily carried out in a very specific area—where the mineral deposits are located—and from which it is impossible to relocate, “we have to be very sensitive to the communities where we interact,” which “for us, is valuable itself, and not just an added value.”

He continues explaining that this concept “tries to transcend above what we do as a mining company to be involved in the community where we are operating,” hence “we strive to ensure that our actions in this regard are always coordinated with the community and its needs. A number of organizations, town councils, associations or sports organizations report their needs so that we integrate them into the company’s values and objectives.”