Manuel Gómez Rodríguez (23 years old) is from Puebla de Guzman. With an associate degree in mining excavations and drilling, he has been working almost since the commencement of the IBW project in Emerita’s test plant, located in his hometown.

Until recently, he worked as a waiter at his brother’s bar, right in town. He assures that “this is a whole different story.” “We are doing an impressive job,” he continues, “because this is your hometown, and in general, it brings wealth to the area.”

On the other hand, he sustains that they have created a “fabulous” team at the test plant. “We work daily in a wonderful environment, where we are all well integrated: bosses, geologists and in my case, geology assistants.”

In conclusion, he confirms that his only alternative would have been to continue working at his brother’s bar, “with what that means in terms of long hours, sacrifice and schedules. This is something I like; that is what I was trained for, and it is a well-paid job, where I hope to continue working in the future.”