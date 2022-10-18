Unlike her three previous colleagues, Eva Caceres Torres (28 years old) is from outside the region. She is from a small town in the province of Caceres, in Extremadura. This shows that Emerita’s projects not only contributes to retaining the local population, but also bring new inhabitants.

With a degree in geology from the University of Salamanca, she also has a Masters in Mineral Resources from the University of Huelva. Regarding her degree, she states, “thanks to it, I started working here by late June. Initially, with an internship linked to the actual Master’s degree, but after three months I was hired by the company.”

For Eva Caceres, this job means “having made a dream come true after years of studying. I could ask for nothing more.” She adds that coming to the province of Huelva had always been in her plans “because this province is the best when it comes to mining.” “Currently, in Spain, working in the mining sector is practically all in the south, and a good part of it in the province of Huelva,” she continues. Finally, she states that if things continue like this, her goal is to stay and live in Huelva, which “is also a place I love.”