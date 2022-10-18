Celia Rodriguez Mora (age 24) was born in Villanueva de los Castillejos, the next town over from Puebla de Guzman, where her mother and significant other are from. She has established her home there thanks to her contract with Emerita. In October of last year, until this January, she was a trainee, but then she was granted an employment contract.

Given her training as an industrial chemist, her tasks are undertaken at the test plant, located in the same town where she lives with her family. It is all “very interesting.” She confirms that she loves her job. In this regard, she is convinced that this project “is an important opportunity for all surrounding villages, as it brings them back to life,” which “is already noticeable.”

As she states, “it is good that research continues to move forward, that the results are good, and that the production phase is reached. This will fix the local population within the territory because young people need not have to move away in search of a living.” She concludes that “until now, the only alternatives were crop farming or agriculture in this area.”