TRABAJAR en un colegio a veces es un reto pero tiene sus ventajas. Una es la interrupción de la rutina escolar cada año entre marzo y abril para celebrar la Semana Santa. No era la primera Semana Santa que pasaba en España, pero hasta la semana pasada nunca había visto tanta gente llenando las calles con reverencia y júbilo por la ocasión. Las procesiones eran un espectáculo para la vista. Cuando me reuní con unos amigos para verlas desde un balcón, nos quedamos asombrados ante el barroquismo de los pasos, la dedicación de las hermandades y la magnífica música.

Aunque soy de Irlanda, donde se celebra la Semana Santa (¡con no una, sino dos semanas de vacaciones escolares!), no hacemos procesiones. No tiramos rosas a las imágenes. No nos ponemos capirotes ni llevamos incienso por las calles. Irlanda, como España, es un país mayoritariamente católico. Sean o no una práctica mayoritaria, en Irlanda y en España nuestras tradiciones se basan en el catolicismo. ¿Por qué, entonces, la festividad de Semana Santa aquí se siente tan distinta de las vacaciones de Pascua que pasé en Irlanda?

En Irlanda, nuestras celebraciones de Semana Santa son modestas. Nos centramos en la llegada de la primavera, en pasar tiempo con la familia y, con suerte, en recibir un huevo de chocolate. Para los que van a misa, la Pascua es la ocasión más importante del calendario. Sin embargo, en los últimos años en Irlanda, nuestra relación con la religión ha cambiado. Aunque muchos siguen sintiéndose muy espirituales, la mayoría ya no siguen rígidamente las enseñanzas de la Iglesia Católica.

Hablando con onubenses en las semanas previas a la Semana Santa, recibí opiniones diversas. Mientras muchos participaban con entusiasmo en las procesiones, otros preferían celebrarlo con la familia a su manera, de una forma más moderada. A medida que nuestros países se han ido modernizando, muchas personas han empezado a adoptar valores que a veces se consideran más progresistas. Para algunos puede resultar extraño que la Semana Santa se siga celebrando con tanto fervor.

En las procesiones participan tanto jóvenes como mayores, al igual que los espectadores que flanquean las calles. Mientras que para algunos el poder de contemplar una escena así puede parecer innegablemente divino, otros simplemente disfrutan participando en las fiestas locales.

No importa lo que uno se lleve de la celebración de la Semana Santa de este año, el entusiasmo por las festividades demuestra claramente que, religiosas o no, todavía hay un lugar para la tradición en la sociedad moderna. Por mi parte, terminé la semana con la certeza de que no hay nada como la Semana Santa en Andalucía.

Easter (English version)

Working in a school, while at times challenging, has its benefits. One such benefit is the ceasing of the school routine each year between March and April for the holidays of Semana Santa. It was not my first Semana Santa spent in Spain, but until last week, I had never seen so many people crowding the streets in reverence and revelry of the occasion. The processions were a sight to behold. As I gathered with friends to watch from a balcony, we were in awe of the extravagance of the floats, the dedication of the brotherhoods, and the magnificent music.

Even though I am from Ireland where Easter is celebrated (with not one but two weeks of school holidays!), we do not hold processions. We do not throw roses on sculptures. We do not cover ourselves in cloaks and hoods and carry incense through the streets. Ireland, like Spain, is largely a Catholic country. Whether a majority practice or not, in Ireland and Spain, our traditions are based in Catholicism. Why, then, do the festivities of Semana Santa here feel so far from the Easter holidays I spent in Ireland?

In Ireland, our celebrations of Easter are modest. We focus on the arrival of spring, spending time among family and, hopefully, receiving a chocolate egg. For those who attend mass, Easter is the most important occasion in the religious calendar. However, in recent years in Ireland, our relationship to religion has changed. While many still feel very “spiritual”, most have stopped following the teachings of the Catholic church rigidly.

Speaking to natives of Huelva in the weeks surrounding Semana Santa, I heard varying opinions. While many excitedly participated in processions, others preferred to celebrate with family in their own humble way. As our countries have modernised, many people have begun to accommodate a different way of life and values that are often seen as more progressive. It may strike some as strange, therefore, that Semana Santa is still celebrated with such fervour.

Participants in processions range from very young to old, as do the spectators that flank the streets. While for some the power of viewing such a scene may seem undeniably devine, others simply enjoy participating in local festivities.

No matter what one took from the celebration of Semana Santa this year, the enthusiasm for the festivities clearly shows that, religious or not, there is still a place for tradition in modern society. As for me, I ended the week certain in the knowledge that there is nothing quite like Easter in Andalucía.