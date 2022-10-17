Seeking new mining developments for the area

Same activity, very different focus. This phrase could summarize the work that has been carried out over the past year by Emerita Resources Spain in the Andevalo towns of Puebla de Guzman and Paymogo (in the province of Huelva). The Iberian Belt West (IBW) project seeks to recuperate mining in these municipalities, as it is a deeply rooted activity in the area, but one that disappeared back in 1988 when the Herrerias mine closed in Puebla de Guzman.

It was a “time-out” moment that Emerita strives to conclude. Since August of 2021, the prospection firm has launched the research phase of the project. It is aimed at seeking detailed information about mining deposits still hidden in the subsoil, specifically in the 1,545 hectares (some 3,818 acres) in three different locations: La Infanta, El Cura and La Romanera.

Upon learning the details of these polymetallic deposits rich in zinc, copper, lead, gold or silver, the quantity, quality, and characteristics of these minerals aims to facilitate the execution of an economically feasible project. Thanks to this, that “timeout” moment aims to conclude.

Nevertheless, things will not be like they used to be. Miners will not be seen in the towns’ streets as they were decades ago. Today, miners are highly qualified personnel, trained and perfectly knowledgeable about the operation and in the use of sophisticated techniques and the machinery used in today’s modern mining operations.

In fact, for the current research phase, these skilled workers are already visible. More than 200 people have been drilling in the field for over a year now. There are specialized staff at the test plant where the core samples are extracted from the subsoil, studied, analyzed and processed, in addition to those at the office from where all of these activities are coordinated.

At La Infanta, 78 diamonds holes are recuperating cores from the already drilled 17,860-linear meter prospection site. The deepest drilling has reached 500 meters. From the drilling platforms authorized by the Unified Environmental Authorization (AAU), Emerita has drilled almost 20,000 linear meters at La Romanera, where they have reached a core depth of 700 meters. The company’s goal is to complete a resource estimation based on drilling completed by year-end. Drilling will continue as long as the deposit remains open beyond that date.

Work is constant. Drilling continues non-stop day and night. There are two shifts of workers that maintain the operation 24 hours a day.

Rafael Delgado Guerra is one of them. He is a technical engineer in mining and works as drilling supervisor for Insersa, a company from Huelva, contracted by Emerita for this task. Born in the mining town of Minas de Riotinto, he has been working in the sector for over 15 years, as did most of his ancestors.

For Rafael Delgado, going back to mining in to the province of Huelva, and more specifically in this area, is “very positive.” It means recuperating a family tradition as well as it being his main option for the future, and not only for him, but for the entire province, especially when “considering the current economic context we are experiencing the world over, with one crisis following another, and even more so in Andalusia, where unemployment increases daily.”

The cores that driller extract daily from deep inside the earth are sorted, organized and packed in special boxes, and then transported to the test plant in Puebla de Guzman or Paymogo. There, project prospection geologist Etienne Gonzalez, describes a process that starts with the distribution of the distinct boxes to the especially created work stations. Each one is assigned a core as defined on the actual box. Once organized, the “core handling” process beings. According to Gonzalez, it is a matter of reconstructing, cleaning, measuring and photographing them prior to moving on the “geotechnical logging” or a detailed study of the sample’s characteristics.

Later, the geologists who supervised the previous steps begin their work by logging the samples, although “now, focusing on identifying the rock.” As Etienne Gonzalez explains, “with a naked eye, geologists can see whether or not a rock contains ore; usually it is a series of minerals.” He continues, “Its weight alone provides information, but we also have to observe its luster and other characteristics, and sometimes we can even appreciate the various metals that make up the polymetallic rock but simple observation.”

Then it time for sampling, “but only the mineralized zones of the cores.” These are labeled, cut, bagged and shipped to the laboratory for geochemical analysis. “The results are later interpreted at the office, where the model is configured to determine the general characteristics of the deposit.” For Etienne Gonzales, it is a “passionate” job where “we learn something every day, and discover new things.”

Undoubtedly, it is the townspeople who are most excited about this long and meticulous scientific research process. They long for an activity that employed many of their forefathers while hoping to resume it soon, thus starting a future filled with opportunities for the entire region.

Local Mayors representing both municipalities welcome a project that, for the Mayor of Puebla, Antonio Beltran “is the recovery of the expectation for industrial employment that we had not had in decades.” Maria Dolores Fernandez, his counterpart from Paymogo, stated that it “could be a powerful reward for a region like Andevalo, which has always been the Cinderella of the province, as well as for Andalusia and Spain.” She concludes explaining that “we hope this project will also be successful, and that all the expectations we have been talking about for months will become a reality so that we see development and the creation of employment.”

Manuel Márquez Martín

Manuel Marquez Martin (age 25) is from Paymogo. He is a welder with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and is also trained to work in this sector thanks to Complementary Technical Mining Instruction that regulates minimum professional training in occupational safety and health to work in mining. It is all possible with the arrival of Emerita to the area, and the IBW project, where he has been working for just a month and a half at La Romanera as a drilling assistant. For this task, he received additional training.

He declares that he is very happy, and that he never imagined that he would end up working only five minutes away from his home, and in a sector other than agriculture. In that case, or had he worked on a farm, he would have had to travel an hour away from home. To date, these are the only employment options for young people in that area.

“Hopefully, what we are doing will translate into a bright future for this area,” he says, and continues to express his hope that this project will soon reach the production phase. “It would be a very important source of wealth and employment for all the surrounding towns by recuperating a traditional activity, but one that disappeared many years ago.”

Manuel Gómez Rodríguez

Manuel Gómez Rodríguez (23 years old) is from Puebla de Guzman. With an associate degree in mining excavations and drilling, he has been working almost since the commencement of the IBW project in Emerita’s test plant, located in his hometown.

Until recently, he worked as a waiter at his brother’s bar, right in town. He assures that “this is a whole different story.” “We are doing an impressive job,” he continues, “because this is your hometown, and in general, it brings wealth to the area.”

On the other hand, he sustains that they have created a “fabulous” team at the test plant. “We work daily in a wonderful environment, where we are all well integrated: bosses, geologists and in my case, geology assistants.”

In conclusion, he confirms that his only alternative would have been to continue working at his brother’s bar, “with what that means in terms of long hours, sacrifice and schedules. This is something I like; that is what I was trained for, and it is a well-paid job, where I hope to continue working in the future.”

Celia Rodríguez Mora

Celia Rodriguez Mora (age 24) was born in Villanueva de los Castillejos, the next town over from Puebla de Guzman, where her mother and significant other are from. She has established her home there thanks to her contract with Emerita. In October of last year, until this January, she was a trainee, but then she was granted an employment contract.

Given her training as an industrial chemist, her tasks are undertaken at the test plant, located in the same town where she lives with her family. It is all “very interesting.” She confirms that she loves her job. In this regard, she is convinced that this project “is an important opportunity for all surrounding villages, as it brings them back to life,” which “is already noticeable.”

As she states, “it is good that research continues to move forward, that the results are good, and that the production phase is reached. This will fix the local population within the territory because young people need not have to move away in search of a living.” She concludes that “until now, the only alternatives were crop farming or agriculture in this area.”

Eva Cáceres Torres

Unlike her three previous colleagues, Eva Caceres Torres (28 years old) is from outside the region. She is from a small town in the province of Caceres, in Extremadura. This shows that Emerita’s projects not only contributes to retaining the local population, but also bring new inhabitants.

With a degree in geology from the University of Salamanca, she also has a Masters in Mineral Resources from the University of Huelva. Regarding her degree, she states, “thanks to it, I started working here by late June. Initially, with an internship linked to the actual Master’s degree, but after three months I was hired by the company.”

For Eva Caceres, this job means “having made a dream come true after years of studying. I could ask for nothing more.” She adds that coming to the province of Huelva had always been in her plans “because this province is the best when it comes to mining.” “Currently, in Spain, working in the mining sector is practically all in the south, and a good part of it in the province of Huelva,” she continues. Finally, she states that if things continue like this, her goal is to stay and live in Huelva, which “is also a place I love.”

CSR is key for the entire process

AT Emerita, corporate social responsibility is extremely important, as stated by Joaquin Martín, general manager Emerita Resources España: “it is an essential element for the activities we carry out in the communities where we are located.”

In both Puebla de Guzman and Paymogo, Emerita has designed and launched, simultaneously to its prospection work, an ambitious Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, with six areas of commitment: environment and sustainability, education and training, infrastructure, culture and mining industrial heritage, social groups and sports and healthy lifestyle.

To date, the company has implemented several actions. Among these are sponsorship of the soccer team CD Herrerias in Puebla de Guzman, the cycling team of the same town and the Recreativo de Futbol Playa (Beach Volleyball) team.

Other areas of interest sponsored by Emerita include training courses in drilling and mining safety. Thanks to these courses, its current employees have their initial employment experience with the firm as interns.The firm also has a commitment with the Puebla de Guzman City Hall to collaborate in an archaeological research project of the ancient fortress in the town, as well as financially supporting local events such as the Livestock Fair or the Romeria de la Peña pilgrimage. According to Martin, being that mining is an activity necessarily carried out in a very specific area—where the mineral deposits are located—and from which it is impossible to relocate, “we have to be very sensitive to the communities where we interact,” which “for us, is valuable itself, and not just an added value.”

He continues explaining that this concept “tries to transcend above what we do as a mining company to be involved in the community where we are operating,” hence “we strive to ensure that our actions in this regard are always coordinated with the community and its needs. A number of organizations, town councils, associations or sports organizations report their needs so that we integrate them into the company’s values and objectives.”